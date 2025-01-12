Mixon rushed the ball 25 times for 106 yards and one touchdown while also losing a fumble in Saturday's 32-12 win over the Chargers. He added one reception on two targets for 13 yards.

Mixon had only six carries for 15 yards at halftime, but he got things going after losing a fumble early in the third quarter. He went on to record long gains of 15, 12 and 17 yards -- the last of which went for a touchdown to seal the victory late in the final quarter. The performance marked Mixon's second time topping 100 yards on the ground in the postseason across eight games.