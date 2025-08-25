Mixon (foot/ankle) is slated to begin the season on reserve/non-football injury list.

Mixon, who currently is on the active/non-football injury list due to foot and ankle issues, officially will land on reserve/NFI on Tuesday afternoon, a move that will result in the running back missing at least the first four games of the regular season. In Mixon's looming absence, Nick Chubb, Dameon Pierce, Dare Ogunbowale and Woody Marks are the team's top available backfield options ahead of Week 1.