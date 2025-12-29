Mixon (foot/ankle) will not return this season, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

It was reported last month by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that Mixon wasn't expected to play this season, but the veteran running back somewhat refuted the report, implying that had yet to be determined. Mixon remains on the reserve/non-football injury list. Houston will continue to roll with Woody Marks, Jawhar Jordan and Nick Chubb out of the backfield this postseason.