Texans' Joe Webb: Big night in varied roles
Webb led the Texans in rushing and passing during Thursday night's win over the Chiefs in preseason Week 1. He completed 6-of-13 for 56 yards and rushed four times for 42 yards.
Not surprisingly, Webb was off target on more than half of his throws, but his versatility was on full display. For a quarter-and-a-half, Webb played on various special teams units before being inserted at quarterback midway through the second quarter. He moved the chains a couple of times with his legs and apparently will do anything to make the team. At present, he's third on the depth chart behind Deshaun Watson and Brandon Weeden.
