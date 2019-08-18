Webb completed 14-of-25 passes for 186 yards and one touchdown with one interception in Saturday's preseason Week 2 win over the Lions.

Webb came in after Deshaun Watson played the first series of the game, getting heavy usage for the second straight week. With AJ McCarron sidelined by a thumb injury that could cause him to miss all of preseason, Webb is operating as the Texans de facto No. 2.