The Texans placed Webb on injured reserve Saturday due to a foot injury, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Wilson notes that the team considers Webb's season to be over because of this injury. The 32-year-old suffered the injury Thursday in Houston's preseason finale against the Rams. Webb was expected to slot in as the third-string passer, but now it seems likely that the team will try to bring in another quarterback for depth.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week