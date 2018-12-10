Texans' Joe Webb: Needed at WR
Webb was pressed into duty as a slot receiver Sunday and caught two of three targets for 13 yards in a 24-21 loss to Indianapolis.
Webb is Houston's third-string quarterback and a full-timer on special teams, but was needed when DeAndre Carter left the game with a concussion. Carter was getting reps because Keke Coutee (hamstring) was inactive for a third straight week. Coach Bill O'Brien preferred using the versatile Webb, who has played receiver in the NFL and had eight career receptions prior to Sunday, over an established wideout like Sammie Coates, who has limited experience in the slot. If health issues linger into Week 15 against the Jets, the Texans could make Vyncint Smith active next week, and they have a couple of wide receivers on their practice squad in addition to Coates.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 reactions and early waivers
Miss anything on Sunday? Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know, with an...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...
-
Week 14 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has four low-owned options for you to consider in DFS this week.
-
Week 14 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14