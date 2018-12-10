Webb was pressed into duty as a slot receiver Sunday and caught two of three targets for 13 yards in a 24-21 loss to Indianapolis.

Webb is Houston's third-string quarterback and a full-timer on special teams, but was needed when DeAndre Carter left the game with a concussion. Carter was getting reps because Keke Coutee (hamstring) was inactive for a third straight week. Coach Bill O'Brien preferred using the versatile Webb, who has played receiver in the NFL and had eight career receptions prior to Sunday, over an established wideout like Sammie Coates, who has limited experience in the slot. If health issues linger into Week 15 against the Jets, the Texans could make Vyncint Smith active next week, and they have a couple of wide receivers on their practice squad in addition to Coates.