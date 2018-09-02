Webb was re-signed by the Texans on Sunday, NFL insider Adam Caplan reports.

Webb was cut by the Texans on Saturday as the reserve quarterback was an original omission from the 53-man roster, but a spot became available and the team elected to bring back the versatile 31-year-old. He'll continue to provide depth behind starter Deshaun Watson with Brandon Weeden still on the roster as well.

