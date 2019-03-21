Webb is returning to Houston on a one-year contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Webb is an interesting player to have in the fold given his capabilities on both offense and special teams. In addition to serving as a depth quarterback, the 32-year-old also functions as an emergency wide receiver -- which proved useful in 2018 when wideout injuries forced Webb into playing 32 offensive snaps in Week 14 against the Colts. In Houston, Webb is the clear third-string signal-caller behind Deshaun Watson and AJ McCarron.

More News
Our Latest Stories