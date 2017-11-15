Heath (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Heath has missed the last three games, but his upgrade to a limited participant bodes well for his chances to play Sunday against the Cardinals. Due to the Texans' injury woes on their defensive front, Heath may slot into the lineup as a starter Sunday. However, he's been removed from the lineup for so long, fantasy owners may want to wait to see what he's worth before picking him up.

