Heath (coach's decision) carries an inactive designation into Sunday's matchup with the Ravens.

Heath only signed with the Texans earlier this week, meaning he may still be unfamiliar with some of the team's defensive schemes. Angelo Blackson and Brandon Dunn figure to get starts at defensive end with J.J. Watt (pectoral) out for the remainder of the season.

