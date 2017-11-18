Texans' Joel Heath: Questionable for Sunday
Heath (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Heath was a limited participant in practice this week and appears to be nearing a return after missing three straight games. The 24-year-old will likely be a game-day decision, with Angelo Blackson and Carlos Watkins slated for increased snaps if he cannot play.
