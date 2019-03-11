Texans' Joel Heath: Re-ups with Houston
Heath signed a one-year contract with the Texans on Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Heath made two tackles across five games with the Texans last season, and also played a limited role on special teams. The 25-year-old will supply Houston's defensive line with depth in 2019.
