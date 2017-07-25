Texans' Joel Heath: Reports to camp with non-football injury
Heath (undisclosed) sat out of the first day of camp Tuesday.
Because of the lack of transparency, it's unclear how long Heath will be out. Until this designation is removed, though, he'll be unable to practice. Still, this shouldn't come as a threat to fantasy teams, as his playing time depends on when Jadeveon Clowney and J.J. Watt are injured or just need to catch their breath. Heath finished the 2016 season with eight tackles and two sacks in 12 games.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Projecting Dalvin Cook
The Vikings' run game woes from 2016 won't be completely solved in 2017, but Dalvin Cook's...
-
Podcast: Wide receiver tiers
It’s time to look at Dave’s wide receiver tiers as we tell you when to start targeting certain...
-
Bengals' offense has plenty of options
The Cincinnati Bengals added Joe Mixon and John Ross in the draft which gives them far more...
-
How much will Maclin, Woodhead help?
The Baltimore Ravens lost a majority of their pass-catching options from the 2016 season. They...
-
Fantasy Football Podcast 7/21
Let’s break down some bust candidates at the running back position. Who should you be concerned...
-
How does Bryant's return shape Steelers?
Ben Roethlisberger already had elite weaponry in Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, but Martavis...