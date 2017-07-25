Heath (undisclosed) sat out of the first day of camp Tuesday.

Because of the lack of transparency, it's unclear how long Heath will be out. Until this designation is removed, though, he'll be unable to practice. Still, this shouldn't come as a threat to fantasy teams, as his playing time depends on when Jadeveon Clowney and J.J. Watt are injured or just need to catch their breath. Heath finished the 2016 season with eight tackles and two sacks in 12 games.