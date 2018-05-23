Texans' Joel Heath: Sits out beginning of OTAs
Heath (undisclosed) didn't participate in OTAs on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
It's not sure what's bothering Heath, as he was healthy for the final seven games of 2017. Heath has worked as a depth lineman for the last two years, but he is slated to start opposite J.J. Watt on the Texans' defensive front in 2018.
