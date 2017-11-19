Heath (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Heath will suit up for the first time since Week 6 against the Browns. The second-year pro has yet to play significant defensive snaps, but due to injuries on the Texans' defensive front, he may be in for a high snap count Sunday. However, it's quite possible Houston keeps his snap count low since he only practiced as a limited participant all week.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories