Texans' Joel Heath: Suiting up Sunday
Heath (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Heath will suit up for the first time since Week 6 against the Browns. The second-year pro has yet to play significant defensive snaps, but due to injuries on the Texans' defensive front, he may be in for a high snap count Sunday. However, it's quite possible Houston keeps his snap count low since he only practiced as a limited participant all week.
