Heath has a knee injury and was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Heath was a new addition to the injury report this week and finished the week as a nonparticipant. There's no indication on the severity of the injury at this point, with Kendall Langford (back) set for an increased workload, although he is listed as questionable.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 8 WR rankings

    Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...

  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 8 RB rankings

    Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...

  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 8 QB rankings

    Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...