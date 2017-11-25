Heath (knee, illness) will not carry an injury designation into Monday's game against the Ravens.

Heath has been battling the knee injury for a few weeks, but it appears the undisclosed illness is what kept him sidelined at Friday's practice. Regardless, the 24-year-old appears ready to go for a depleted Texans' front seven that needs as much help as it can get.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop