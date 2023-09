Metchie (hamstring) remained sidelined for Friday's practice, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

That's a trio of missed practices this week for the sophomore wideout who missed his entire rookie season battling leukemia. Hamstring issues have been his downfall this year, dating back to the offseason. With Metchie likely out for Sunday's date with the Ravens, it should lock Nico Collins, Robert Woods, Noah Brown, and rookie Tank Dell into most of the wideout snaps.