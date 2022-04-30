Metchie, who tore his ACL back in December, expects to be "full go" by July, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.

While general manager Nick Caserio underscored the team wouldn't rush along Metchie's progress, the timeline seems to fit a comment made last month by the Alabama product suggesting he'd receive medical clearance by June. It's likely the 2022 second-round pick slowly assimilates into the offense with the goal of eventually joining the starting lineup toward the middle portions of the regular season, but getting practice reps all throughout the preseason could be a critical part of Metchie's development ahead of his rookie campaign.