Metchie (illness) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Browns after participating fully in Friday's practice.

Metchie steadily raised his practice participation level throughout the week, allowing him to ultimately avoid an injury designation. It has been a quiet first full NFL season for Houston's second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, as Metchie's still searching for his first NFL touchdown and has yet to exceed 25 yards in a game.