Metchie (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Metchie was sidelined for the Texans' Week 1 loss to the Ravens after not practicing last week, but his return to the field suggests that the 2022 second-rounder could be available Sunday against the Colts. If so, Metchie would be a candidate to compete with Tank Dell and Xavier Hutchinson for WR snaps behind Nico Collins and Robert Woods.