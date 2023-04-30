GM Nick Caserio said Saturday that Metchie (illness) participated fully during Phase 1 of the Texans' offseason program, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

Despite suffering a torn ACL on Dec. 4, 2021 at Alabama, Metchie was a second-round pick for Houston during the 2022 NFL Draft. There was an expectation that he'd be able to play last season, but his situation took another turn when he was diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia in July, which kept him off the field entirely. Now that he's completed the initial activities of the offseason program, OTAs and mandatory minicamp are next up for Metchie in May and June before training camp begins in late July. With Brandin Cooks getting traded to the Cowboys in March, Robert Woods, Nico Collins (foot), Noah Brown and Metchie currently occupy the top spots on the team's wide receiver depth chart.