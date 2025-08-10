Metchie caught five of eight targets for 45 yards while adding 23 yards on one kickoff return in Saturday's 20-10 preseason loss to the Vikings.

With Nico Collins and Christian Kirk both held out of the lineup, Metchie got the start and made a quick impact, catching an 18-yard strike from Davis Mills in the first quarter to help set up the Texans' only touchdown of the day. Rookies Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel are the favorites to claim the No. 3 spot on the depth chart to open the regular season, but if the youngsters don't seem ready, Metchie -- a one-time top prospect in his own right who was a second-round pick in 2022 -- might find himself in a bigger role than expected.