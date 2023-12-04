Metchie caught one of three targets for nine yards in Sunday's 22-17 win over the Broncos in Week 13.

Metchie was on the field for 24 snaps, the second-most this season, after Tank Dell sustained a season-ending leg injury. The three targets were the most in any game he's played, and Metchie could be in line for an increase in playing time going forward. Noah Brown, who returned after missing two weeks due to a knee injury, should also see an uptick in targets, as the Texans navigate the rest of the season without Dell, who became an impact player for Houston.