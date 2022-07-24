Metchie (knee) released a statement Sunday that said he recently was diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia and will likely not be playing football during the 2022 campaign.

Luckily, APL is the most curable form of Leukemia, so Metchie believes that he'll make a full recovery after receiving the necessary medial care. Regardless, the rookie second-round pick is expected to take as much time as necessary before returning to football activities. Metchie's statement said, "My main focus will be on my health and recovery. Thank you in advance for your support and well-wishes. I cannot wait to come back stronger than ever. God bless."