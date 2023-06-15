Metchie, who sustained a strained hamstring during the initial phase of the Texans' offseason program, is on track to participate in training camp, Aaron Wilson of click2houston.com reports.

"Everything is on target," Texans coach DeMeco Ryans noted of the wideout at the close of a full-team minicamp. "I think Metchie will be good to go for training camp." The 2022 second-rounder spent his rookie season on the reserve/non-football illness list after being diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia last July, with Wilson noting that by all accounts, Metchie's recovery since then has progressed well. Once the 5-foot-11, 187-pounder moves past his hamstring issue and is able to take the field in training camp, Metchie is in line to compete for snaps in Houston's WR corps with Robert Woods, Nico Collins, Noah Brown and Nathaniel Dell.