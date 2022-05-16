Houston head coach Lovie Smith said the team is still "in the process" of determining where Metchie (knee) is in his recovery, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After being selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Metchie told the media that he expects to be ready for training camp in July, but Smith wants to make that assessment for himself. The Texans should know more in a couple of weeks, but they do expect him to play during 2022. The uncertainty revolves around how soon he'll be ready.