Metchie (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Saturday's wild-card round game against the Chargers after practicing fully Thursday.
Metchie, who was listed as a non-participant Tuesday, was limited Wednesday and closed out the Texans' practice week with an uncapped session Thursday, which bodes well for his chances of being available for Saturday's 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff. If, however, Metchie ends up limited or out versus Los Angeles, added snaps behind top wideout Nico Collins would be available for some combination of Robert Woods, Diontae Johnson and Xavier Hutchinson.
