Metchie has been fielding kicks on special teams along with his work on offense during training camp, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.

Metchie has participated in all seven days of training camp after missing what would have been his rookie season in 2022 due to a leukemia diagnosis last summer. The wideout reports feeling "110 percent," saying he feels better now than he did in college at Alabama. Once preseason games begin, Metchie's place on the depth chart will become clearer. He currently sits in a pack, along with Noah Brown, Nathaniel Dell and Xavier Hutchinson, behind Nico Collins and Michael Woods. Houston's first preseason game comes next Thursday against New England.