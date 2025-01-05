Metchie is under evaluation for a head injury during Sunday's game at Tennessee.

Metchie was on the receiving end of a big hit from Titans safety Daryl Worley late in the third quarter that drew a flag for unnecessary roughness. The wide receiver was able to walk to the sideline of his own volition but went straight to the sideline tent. If Metchie is diagnosed with a concussion, he'll end Week 18 with two catches (on three targets) for 24 yards.