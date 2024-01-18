Metchie (foot) doesn't carry an injury designation ahead of Saturday's divisional-round game against the Ravens.

Metchie, who was listed as limited Tuesday and Wednesday, logged a full practice Thursday, which paves the way for him to face Baltimore. Given that Noah Brown (shoulder) is now on injured reserve, Metchie should have an opportunity to be a key cog in the Texans' WR corps this weekend alongside Nico Collins and Robert Woods (hip). In Houston's wild-card win over Cleveland this past Saturday, Metchie logged a 76 percent snap share while catching all three of his targets for 44 yards.