The Texans selected Metchie (knee) in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 44th overall.

Metchie suffered a torn ACL on Dec. 4, so his status will be worth monitoring when training camp approaches. The former Alabama star previously expressed hope he might receive clearance to return to the field in June, and if that comes to pass, then he should be on track to push for a significant role, even as a rookie. The Texans have Brandin Cooks at the top of the depth chart and Nico Collins might be their main boundary receiver, but Metchie could pick up most of the WR3 reps on a Texans team that figures to play plenty of catch-up. He produced 151 receptions for 2,058 yards and 14 touchdowns on 212 targets over the last two years (71.2 percent catch rate, 9.7 yards per target).