Metchie caught one of three targets for eight yards and had one carry for four yards in Sunday's 26-3 win over Tennessee in Week 17.

Metchie played a season-high 37 snaps, as two receivers ahead of him on the depth chart -- Noah Brown and Robert Woods -- left the game with hip injuries. The second-year wideout's day also included one red-zone target. Sunday's win sets up a Week 18 win-and-in showdown with the Colts in Indianapolis on Saturday, and Metchie could be one of three healthy wideouts available. The non-injured members of the position group also includes Nico Collins and Xavier Hutchinson.