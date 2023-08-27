Metchie is not expected to play in Sunday's preseason finale against the Saints, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Metchie appeared in each of the Texans' previous two preseason contests, catching two of his three targets for 10 yards in these games. Houston is expected to play the majority of their starters Sunday, including quarterback C.J. Stroud. However, it appears the team doesn't want to risk any potential injuries to Metchie, who missed the entirety of his rookie season while battling leukemia. Either way, the second-round pick's absence could lead to increased opportunities for rookie wideouts Xavier Hutchinson and Tank Dell, the latter of whom is expected to play Sunday after sitting out the previous preseason game with hamstring and back tightness.