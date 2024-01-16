Metchie was a limited practice participant Tuesday due to a foot injury.
Metchie played 76 percent of the snaps on offense in Saturday's 45-14 win over Cleveland, taking on a larger than usual role along with Xavier Hutchinson after Noah Brown suffered a season-ending shoulder injury on the opening drive. Assuming the foot issue isn't serious, Metchie could handle a similar role Saturday at Baltimore, though it's also possible Robert Woods (hip) takes on a bigger workload after being limited by an injury of his own in the playoff opener.
