Metchie was a limited practice participant Tuesday due to a foot injury.
Metchie took 76 percent of snaps on offense in Saturday's 45-14 win over Cleveland, with he and Xavier Hutchinson takin on larger-than-usual roles after Noah Brown suffered a season-ending shoulder injury on the opening drive. Assuming the foot issue isn't serious, Metchie could handle a similar role Saturday at Baltimore, though it's also possible Robert Woods (hip) takes on more snaps after seemingly being limited by an injury of his own in the playoff opener.
