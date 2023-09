Metchie (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's Week 2 game against the Colts.

Assuming he's cleared to play Sunday, it will be Metchie's pro debut after he missed all of 2022 battling leukemia before then missing last week's loss to the Ravens with the hamstring strain. With Noah Brown (groin) on injured reserve, it pushes both Metchie and rookie Tank Dell up the depth chart behind veterans Nico Collins and Robert Woods.