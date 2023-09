Metchie caught his lone target for 17 yards in Sunday's 31-20 loss to Indianapolis in Week 2.

Metchie, who was drafted in the second round of the 2022, finally made his NFL debut and logged his first catch. The wideout overcame leukemia that wiped out his rookie season, and he was sidelined for Week 1 with a hamstring injury. As the wideout room is currently constituted, Metchie is fourth behind Nico Collins, Robert Woods and Tank Dell.