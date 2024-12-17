Metchie was listed as a non-participant for Tuesday's walk-through practice due to a shoulder injury.

During this past Sunday's 20-12 win over the Dolphins, Metchie finished fourth in snaps (21) among Texans receivers, finishing the day with two catches for 17 yards on four targets. Metchie's 42 percent snap share was his lowest since Week 8, and the shoulder injury may in part explain why he saw a smaller role than usual. He'll now have two more opportunities to potentially log some practice activity before the Texans decide whether he'll carry a designation into Saturday's game in Kansas City.