Texans general manager Nick Caserio said Wednesday that Metchie (illness) could be ready to participate in the offseason program, Daniel Gotera of KHOU-TV reports.

Metchie spent his entire rookie season on the reserve/non-football illness list after being diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia back in July, but it looks like he could be cleared to return to football activities as early as the start of offseason workouts. The 2022 second-round pick entered the NFL recovering from an ACL tear, but his knee injury wasn't expected to be an issue for last summer's training camp.