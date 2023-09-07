Metchie (hamstring) remained sidelined during Thursday's practice, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Metchie also missed Wednesday's session, so the wideout will presumably need to practice in some capacity Friday in order to approach Sunday's game against the Ravens minus an injury designation. As the coming season approaches, the Texans' WR corps is led by Nico Collins and Robert Woods, with Metchie, Noah Brown, Tank Dell and Xavier Hutchinson in the mix to absorb snaps and targets that don't go to the team's top duo.