Metchie didn't practice Tuesday due to a shoulder injury.

Metchie was forced out late in the third quarter of this past Sunday's 23-14 win over the Titans after taking a hit to the upper-body area from Titans defensive back Daryl Worley and was sent in for a concussion check. According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, Metchie passed all concussion testing, but he apparently injured his shoulder on the hit. He'll have two more opportunities to potentially get in some on-field work before the Texans decide whether he takes a designation into Saturday's wild-card game versus the Chargers. Metchie finished the regular season with 24 catches for 254 yards and one touchdown on 37 targets over 13 games.