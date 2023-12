Metchie didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness.

Metchie was one of three Houston receivers to appear on Houston's initial Week 16 injury report, joining Nico Collins (calf) and Noah Brown (knee). However, the second-year wideout is a step behind Collins and Brown, both of whom opened the week as limited participants. Metchie will still have two more chances to log some practice reps and put himself in position to play this weekend against the Browns.