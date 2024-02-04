Metchie finished the 2023 regular season with 16 catches on 30 targets for 158 yards over 16 games.

For much of the season, which was essentially his rookie year after sitting out 2022 with acute promyelocytic leukemia, Metchie was on the bottom rungs of the depth chart. He got to show himself late in the season when injuries hit and was a big part of the playoff win over Cleveland, but Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans told Jonathan M. Alexander and Dennis Silva II of the Houston Chronicle that Metchie had an inconsistent year. "I think Metchie's had a little up and downs throughout the season, had some opportunities to make plays," the coach said. "Some moments he made them, some he didn't." One of the organization's goals during the offseason is to build around quarterback C.J. Stroud, and Metchie will need to show consistency to force a move up the depth chart.