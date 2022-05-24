Metchie (knee) is with the team, but he isn't participating in Tuesday's voluntary OTA, Adam Wexler of SportsTalk790 reports.

Metchie was spotted jogging on the sideline, but he wasn't able to get any reps in as he continues to rehab from a torn ACL. Texans head coach Lovie Smith said earlier in May that the team is still "in the process" of determining where Metchie is at, but the second-round pick has been confident he'll be ready for training camp in July. Houston obviously wants to be cautious with its rookie wideout, but they still expect him to be able to play at some point during the 2022 campaign.