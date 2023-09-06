Metchie (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Metchie has been bothered by his hamstring on and off since at least May, after losing his rookie season to the combination of an ACL tear and leukemia diagnosis. He's now 21 months removed from the knee injury, but it's not shocking that he's having a tough time staying on the field given all he's had to deal with the past two years. Metchie appears unlikely to play Week 1 at Baltimore and might only have a depth role whenever he's ready.