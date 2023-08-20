Metchie caught one of two targets for five yards in Saturday's 28-3 preseason loss to the Dolphins. He also returned one kickoff for 12 yards.

With Tank Dell (leg) sidelined, Metchie and Noah Brown were given opportunities to showcase themselves. Brown was on the field for Houston's first two drives before Metchie entered the game in the second quarter. On the kickoff return, he fielded a squib kick as an up-man, and it does not appear the Texans are considering him for a return role. That indicates Metchie needs to make the team as a wideout, where the 2022 second-round draft pick is competing with Brown, Dell and Xavier Hutchinson behind the top two receivers on the depth chart, Nico Collins and Robert Woods.