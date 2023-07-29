Metchie practiced with the first- and second-team offenses during the first days of training camp, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

Metchie, a second-round selection in the 2022 Draft, was expected to be an immediate contributor but a leukemia diagnosis wiped out the entire season. His return is seen as an inspiration for the young team, and head coach DeMeco Ryans said it was an "honor to be his coach." Michael Woods and Nico Collins are the expected atop the wide receiver depth chart, leaving Metchie to compete with Noah Brown, Nathaniel Dell and Xavier Hutchinson as the third wideout.