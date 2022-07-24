The Texans placed Metchie (knee/illness) on the active/non-football illness list Sunday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Metchie released a statement earlier Sunday stating that he was recently diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia and likely won't play football during the 2022 campaign. While the diagnosis is concerning, the rookie wideout believes he'll make a full recovery and will take as much time as necessary before returning to football activities. Metchie's statement said, "My main focus will be on my health and recovery. Thank you in advance for your support and well-wishes. I cannot wait to come back strong than ever. God bless."